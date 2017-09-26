Early movers: SHAK, DRI, JPM, FDS, NWL, RHT, ASNA & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Shake Shack – The restaurant chain's stock was downgraded to "neutral" from "outperform" at Wedbush, with potential cannibalization from newly opened locations among the risks mentioned.

Darden Restaurants – The restaurant chain operator reported adjusted quarterly profit of 99 cents per share, matching estimates, while revenue beat forecasts. Comparable sales at its Olive Garden chain were up 1.9 percent, shy of the 2.5 percent consensus estimate, though comp sales at its Longhorn Steakhouse unit did beat forecasts.

JPMorgan Chase – The bank's stock was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Deutsche Bank, with the firm focusing on its view of a flattening of the yield curve and the lack of significant acceleration in economic growth.

FactSet – The provider of financial market information earned an adjusted $1.90 per share for its latest quarter, one cent above estimates, while revenue also beat Street forecasts.

Newell Brands – The household products maker announced that it will resume its stock buyback program. The program had been suspended in the fourth quarter of 2015 in conjunction with its acquisition of Jarden.

Red Hat — The Linux software distributor reported adjusted quarterly profit of 77 cents per share, 10 cents above estimates, with revenue also above forecasts. Red Hat also raised its full-year forecast, amid strong demand for its cloud-based products.

Ascena Retail – Ascena reported a surprise profit, with adjusted quarterly earnings of five cents per share. The parent of Ann Taylor and other apparel sellers had been expected to post a loss of three cents per share for the quarter, according to consensus estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts, and comparable sales fell only half as much as expected.

Walt Disney – Disney is testing a revamp of its retail store format for the first time since 2010, as well as launching a new shopping website today.

Nestle – Nestle set an operating profit margin target of up to 18.5 percent by 2020 and also said it would speed up stock buybacks. The food products maker has been under pressure from activist investor Third Point to improve its performance.

Alibaba – The China-based online retailer announced a plan to invest more than $15 billion to build a global logistics network, and is also increasing its stake in China logistics firm Cainiao Smart Logistics to 51 percent from 47 percent.

U.S. Steel – The steel maker announced that it and joint venture partner Kobe Steel will invest $400 million to boost output of high strength steel to meet increasing demand from automakers.

General Electric – GE is in danger of losing a $2.5 billion 11-year deal struck in 2015 to sell diesel locomotives in India, according to the Wall Street Journal. A newly appointed transportation official has said that India intends to pull out of the deal and switch to exclusive use of electric locomotives, although the paper said GE officials have met with that official to try to save the deal.

Amazon.com – Amazon said its Alexa digital assistant will be integrated with its Amazon Music service as of today.

Microsoft – Microsoft will unveil a customer service virtual assistant next week, its first product in a new line of software intended to compete in the market for business-focused AI applications.

Apple – Apple has been asked by private equity firm KKR to switch sides in the bidding for Toshiba's chip unit, according to a Bloomberg report. Apple has been part of a group led by Bain Capital, but KKR wants Apple to join its joint bid with Western Digital for the unit.

Boeing – Boeing has begun a project that could ultimately result in a new mid-market jet. 787 Dreamliner head Mark Jenks has been transferred to the new project, according to Reuters.

Shutterfly – Shutterfly announced that its online photo services have been integrated with the Apple Photos app for the Mac operating system known as High Sierra.

HIS Markit – The financial information provider earned an adjusted 57 cents per share for its latest quarter, four cents above estimates, with revenue also above forecasts. The company said its transportation and financial services businesses did particularly well during the quarter.