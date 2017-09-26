Fitness gurus who turned a workout passion into a business empire

Interest in fitness might be at its peak: A record 66 million Americans used health clubs last year, according to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, while countless others work on getting in shape in other ways.

Some prospecting entrepreneurs have been all over this trend, using innovative new business models to turn passion for exercise into thriving brands with venture backing and millions in annual revenue. Here are six fitness empires that were built from the ground up, initially without any deep-pocketed corporate partners.