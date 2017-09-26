Futures point to a lower open as tensions with North Korea intensify

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Tuesday morning, as global sentiment was curbed by a ratcheting up of tensions on the Korean Peninsula and a sharp fall for technology stocks in the previous session.

North Korea's Foreign minister said Monday that one tweet from President Donald Trump over the weekend was a declaration of war. Pyongyang said it now had the right to take countermeasures, which could include shooting down U.S. bombers even if they are not in North Korea's air space. The U.S. administration responded saying that such an accusation was "absurd."

On the data front, investors will be watching for flash services PMIs (Purchasing Managers' Index) due at 8:30 a.m. ET, new home sales numbers for August out at 10 a.m. ET and consumer confidence levels, also out at 10 a.m. ET.

On the earnings front, Carnival and Darden Restaurants are both poised to release their latest earnings figures before the bell. Nike will report after the bell.

In the previous session, stocks closed lower as technology companies fell. Information technology was the worst performer in the S&P 500 and the sector posted its worst day since August 17.

In Europe, markets were also impacted by North Korean fears. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was marginally lower, down just 0.13 percent, with most sectors moving into negative territory.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $58.84 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 0.29 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.12 a barrel, down 0.19 percent.