Meet the golfer who just finished playing the longest hole in history

The longest hole in golf includes snow, desert and a guide dog 11:05 PM ET Sun, 24 Sept 2017 | 02:00

Eighty days, 2,000 kilometers — or 1,242 miles — 400 golf balls, and more than 20,000 shots across the plains of Mongolia are usually not exactly par for the course.

But it is when you're talking about the longest golf hole completed in history.

Adam Rolston, a 28-year-old former rugby player, and Ron Rutland, his friend and caddy for the course, kicked off the 80-day golf odyssey at the base camp of Khüiten Peak on the most western point of Mongolia with a goal of raising $100,000 for children's sport charities.

"We looked at countries that were fairly similar to a golf course," Rolston said, explaining why they picked Mongolia. He added that "it's such a nomadic culture that people don't put up fences and divide their land — it's very open."

Averaging a pace of roughly 250 shots per day, Rolston and Rutland posted their progress online, all while dealing with the challenges that come with trekking though Mongolia's countryside unaided. They started their trek in late June and completed it in mid-September.

The adventure capped off with a final putt on the 18th green of Mt. Bogd Golf Club, the first international-standard, 18-hole course in Mongolia. It's located on the outskirts of the capital Ulaanbaatar.

The massive undertaking hasn't blunted Rolson's enthusiasm for the sport.

"I definitely want to keep playing when I get back," he said.