Google is reportedly splitting off its shopping service after Europe slapped it with a record-crushing fine

Google may spin out its shopping service in light of antitrust concerns in Europe, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Google was not immediately available to comment on the report. Shares of Google's parent company, Alphabet, were little changed after the report, up about half a percent.

EU regulators fined Google a record 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in June, largest doled out by Brussels for a monopoly abuse case, following a seven-year-long investigation.

Regulators claimed that the company abused its search market dominance to give its Google Shopping service an advantage over other retailers.

Google, which makes most of its money from advertising, has argued that the European Commission's theory "just doesn't fit the reality of how most people shop online."

"They reach merchant websites in many different ways: via general search engines, specialist search services, merchant platforms, social media sites, and online ads served by various companies," Kent Walker, Google's general counsel, said in a blog post.



Europe is continuing to investigate two other charges, including whether the Android mobile operating system is being used to promote other Google products at an unfair disadvantage to rivals.

