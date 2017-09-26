Here's what we know about the Republican tax reform plan so far 21 Hours Ago | 00:56

Details leaking out about the Republican tax reform plan hint that while two popular deductions would remain intact, they'd become useless to the majority of taxpayers who now take advantage of them.

GOP lawmakers have signaled they'll retain the tax breaks for mortgage interest and charitable contributions even as they pursue eliminating others.

Yet given Republican leaders' intention to nearly double the standard deduction, "many current itemizers would choose that instead, so a lot less people would use those deductions," said Joseph Rosenberg, a senior research associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

Currently, taxpayers choose between the standard deduction or itemized deductions and use whichever amount is greater to reduce their tax bill. For 2017, the standard deduction is $6,350 for individual taxpayers, $9,350 for heads of households and $12,700 for joint filers.