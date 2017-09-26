Kohl's CEO Kevin Mansell to retire in 2018

Kohl's Chairman and CEO Kevin Mansell will retire in May 2018, having served 35 years with the department store chain, the company announced Tuesday.

Kohl's shares were trading up about half a percent shortly after market open on the news.

Chief Merchandising and Customer Officer Michelle Gass will take on the chief executive role next year, Kohl's said. Prior to joining Kohl's, Gass spent nearly two decades working at coffee giant Starbucks.

The board plans to appoint one of its independent members as chairman, effective when Mansell retires at the close of Kohl's 2018 shareholders meeting. Gass will stand for election to the company's board at that time.

Sona Chawla, Kohl's chief operating officer, will serve as president. Prior to joining Kohl's, Chawla worked at Walgreens Boots Alliance.

"I look forward to this last year of my career, building on the positive momentum we have going into the holidays, furthering the development of our operational excellence and traffic-driving plans and ensuring a seamless transition for our associates, partners and shareholders," Mansell said in prepared remarks.

Mansell served at the helm of Kohl's in the midst of the Great Recession, and he also grew the retailer's e-commerce business to $3 billion in sales. He's been CEO of the company for nearly a decade.

"I am energized by the challenges we are all facing today in the retail sector," Gass said in a statement. "Kohl's is uniquely positioned through our strong store and omnichannel presence, our powerful brand portfolio and our differentiated value proposition."

Just last week, Kohl's announced it would be growing its partnership with Amazon. The department store chain will now accept Amazon returns at 82 of its locations. Kohl's has also begun selling Amazon devices, such as the Echo and Fire tablets, at 10 of its stores.

For Kohl's, these deals could start to lure more shoppers into its stores, as falling foot traffic has become a threatening trend in retail. Kohl's has been looking to reinvent itself.

Shares of Kohl's have fallen about 6 percent in 2017, but the stock is up more than 20 percent over the past three months.