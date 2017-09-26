Microsoft Office 2019 coming with new Excel, PowerPoint features next year

Microsoft said Tuesday that Office 2019 will begin shipping during the middle of next year.



Unlike Office 365, which has become an ever-updating service, Office 2019 will be for customers who aren't ready to move to the cloud.

Office 2019, which was announced at Microsoft's Ignite conference in Orlando, Florida, includes several features for enterprise users who spend a lot of time in Excel and PowerPoint.

Microsoft highlighted new "inking" options, which allow you to jot notes and draw on top of documents, in addition to "new formulas and charts that will make data analysis for Excel more powerful."

The company said IT departments will also appreciate "service enhancements [that] include updates to IT manageability, usability, voice, and security."