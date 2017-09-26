    ×

    Tech

    Microsoft Office 2019 coming with new Excel, PowerPoint features next year

    • Microsoft announces Office 2019, which will have new features for enterprise customers, including changes to Excel and PowerPoint.
    • Microsoft says Office 2019 will have "inking" options, which allow you to jot notes and draw on top of documents.
    • Office 2019 is for customers who aren't ready to commit to cloud services.
    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at a company conference in London in November 2014.
    Source: Microsoft
    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at a company conference in London in November 2014.

    Microsoft said Tuesday that Office 2019 will begin shipping during the middle of next year.

    Unlike Office 365, which has become an ever-updating service, Office 2019 will be for customers who aren't ready to move to the cloud.

    Office 2019, which was announced at Microsoft's Ignite conference in Orlando, Florida, includes several features for enterprise users who spend a lot of time in Excel and PowerPoint.

    Microsoft highlighted new "inking" options, which allow you to jot notes and draw on top of documents, in addition to "new formulas and charts that will make data analysis for Excel more powerful."

    The company said IT departments will also appreciate "service enhancements [that] include updates to IT manageability, usability, voice, and security."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MSFT
    ---