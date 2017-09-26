Here's everything you need to know about Nike's earnings

Nike is set to report fiscal first-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

Here's what analysts are expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Thomson Reuters:

Earnings per share: 48 cents

Revenue: $9.08 billion

In the fiscal fourth-quarter, Nike's earnings and sales outpaced Wall Street's expectations.

While investors cheered that news, fear is escalating about competition in the category and whether Nike can execute on its turnaround plans.

"[Nike] this quarter has become more promotional, more of its footwear platforms have slowed, and NKE-levered retailers have been crippled by negative comps," Canaccord analyst Camilo Lyon wrote in a note to clients earlier this month.

"The company has shown little in the way of progress as it relates to its stale innovation pipeline, while a resurging Adidas has taken meaningful share to the point of causing panic internally, according to our industry contacts," Lyon added.

Retailers such as Foot Locker, Dick's Sporting Goods and Finish Line, all of which stock Nike products, have watched their shares tumble in recent months, with companies warning about pricing pressure and weaker margins as a result.

Nike, which relies heavily on its wholesale business, has made strides to expand organic sales channels, launching a "Consumer Direct Offense" earlier this summer. With this strategy, the company said it aims to increase direct-to-consumer sales, which are higher margin by nature, relying less on any so-called middlemen.

Nike is also in the midst of working on a pilot program with Amazon, which allows the Oregon-based retailer to directly sell a limited product assortment on Amazon.com, something Nike had refused to do for decades.

In June, Nike revealed plans to cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as it reorganized its business structure, trimming its geography segments from six to four: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Greater China; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Nike then said Monday it will stop reporting a metric called futures orders, which had been used by analysts in the past to provide clarity on demand for products. The company only explained that there's "lesser relevance" for that figure to be broken out today.

Nike shares have climbed around 5 percent this year, but have fallen about 2 percent over the past 12 months.