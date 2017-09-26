PRO Talks: Social Capital's Palihapitiya on why he loves technology stocks

Chamath Palihapitiya shares his views on investing and digital currencies in an exclusive interview for CNBC PRO with Jeff Cox from the sidelines of the Delivering Alpha conference on Sept. 12.

On technology stocks: "I think all of these stocks it's all a question of relative value. When you look on a price to earnings basis. These are one of the few sets of companies that are predictably growing true earnings," he said. "They actually are generating real change, real innovation, making real money ... I much rather be long Netflix, Facebook, Amazon and Google than for example Wal-Mart, Target, CVS etc.

Palihapitiya is the founder and CEO of Social Capital. He was a former member of the senior executive team at Facebook. He is also the CEO of a new "blank check" public company called Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings, which will invest in private technology firms.

The investor also discusses:

Bitcoin

Gold

Private technology companies

Venture capital

