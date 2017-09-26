Roy Moore wins Alabama's Republican Senate primary, defeating Trump-backed candidate

Conservative former judge Roy Moore defeated Alabama's incumbent Sen. Luther Strange on Tuesday, according to media reports, marking the first time in five years that a sitting U.S. senator has lost a primary.

Moore's victory delivered a major blow to the establishment wing of the national Republican party and to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., whose allied Super PAC spent millions backing Strange's candidacy.

President Donald Trump also campaigned for Strange, holding a rally in the state on Friday, as did Vice President Mike Pence. But a number of Trump's current and former aides endorsed the controversial Moore, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson.

Moore will now face Democratic nominee Doug Jones on December 12 in a general election to fill the seat vacated by Jeff Sessions, now serving as Attorney General. Republicans currently hold every statewide elected office in Alabama and enjoy large majorities in both chambers of the legislature.

By winning the GOP primary, Moore immediately becomes the favored candidate in December's general election.

Moore's victory on Tuesday also has national political implications. A fringe conservative who promises to fight the spread of "Sharia law," and bring Christianity to Washington, D.C., Moore campaigned on an anti-McConnell platform, portraying his opponent as a rubber stamp for the GOP Majority Leader.

If, as expected, Moore is elected to the Senate, McConnell will lose a reliable Republican vote within his caucus, and gain a senate colleague with a mandate to work against the GOP leadership agenda.

This could make it even more difficult than it already is for Republicans to pass meaningful legislation, like a tax reform package or an infrastructure bill.