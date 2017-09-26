Tax reform will boost the US economy by a full percentage point, says Wilbur Ross

Wilbur Ross: Tax reform will raise GDP by 1 percentage point if done right 46 Mins Ago | 02:17

The United States will see its gross domestic product rise by 1 percent if the government can get tax reform "right," according to the commerce secretary.

Getting U.S. tax reform right is important, because it could add nearly $3 trillion in federal government revenue in the next decade, Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday.

Beyond the federal budget and the lifting of the debt ceiling, the tax program is the "single-most important thing," Ross told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Effective tax reform will "increase the gross domestic product growth by 1 percentage point, so 100 basis points," he said, adding that in 10 years, that would amount to "$10 trillion more GDP, $3 trillion more revenues to the federal government."

"Those are gigantic numbers even for a country the size of the U.S.," he said, "so the tax changes could be transformative events."