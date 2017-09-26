    ×

    Watch Fed Chair Janet Yellen discuss inflation and the economy

    Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will discuss "inflation, uncertainty, and monetary policy" in an address Tuesday to the National Association for Business Economics in Cleveland.

    Traders are closely watching Yellen's comments, which come less than a week after the Fed announced it will gradually wind down its historic economic stimulus program that began in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

    The U.S. central bank has also indicated that it will likely hike interest rates one more time this year.

