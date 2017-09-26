Watch Fed Chair Janet Yellen discuss inflation and the economy

[The stream is slated to start at 12:45 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will discuss "inflation, uncertainty, and monetary policy" in an address Tuesday to the National Association for Business Economics in Cleveland.

Traders are closely watching Yellen's comments, which come less than a week after the Fed announced it will gradually wind down its historic economic stimulus program that began in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

The U.S. central bank has also indicated that it will likely hike interest rates one more time this year.