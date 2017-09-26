Why October is the scariest month for your retirement

October is a scary month for America's retirees, and not just because swarms of kids will be banging on their doors, demanding candy and treats.
No, October is the month when the Social Security trustees generally announce the annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) to recipients' monthly checks. In recent years, the paltry percentage increase has been downright frightening. It was nada in 2015, and 0.03 percent in 2016.
And consider this: Roughly 43 percent of older, unmarried recipients rely on that check for 90 percent of their monthly retirement income, according to the Social Security Administration. The average monthly check is $1,369, by the way. Yes, you read that correctly.