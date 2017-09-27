After hours buzz: AAAP, ABT & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Advanced Accelerator Applications shares jumped more than 11 percent in the extended shares following a Bloomberg report that Novartis is considering a deal for the company.

Shares of Medtronic rose slightly after hours following the FDA's approval of the company's HeartWare HVAD system, which provides therapy for patients with advanced heart failure who are not candidates for heart transplants.

Shares of Facebook, Alphabet and Twitter moved slightly after hours following reports that the tech giants could be called to the U.S. Senate to testify about the ongoing probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Abbott Laboratories' stock rose more than 2 percent during after hours trading. The shares had closed down more than 1.3 percent during the regular session.