Amazon announced a bunch of new hardware products today -- here's a rundown

Amazon said it offers much better sound than the original Amazon Echo, thanks to support for Dolby Audio, which means it'll compete more directly with products such as the Sonos Play:1 and even Apple's upcoming HomePod, the latter of which is due out before the holidays.

The new Echo is built out of metal and sports cloth around the entire body, though different shells, which can be swapped on, will be available for purchase. Google offers different colored shells for the Google Home, so this is a similar approach.

The new Echo costs $99.