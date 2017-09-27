Cramer's lightning round: Johnson & Johnson has the best balance sheet in the world   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Johnson & Johnson: "Let's say you want to buy 200 shares of JNJ. You buy 100 tomorrow and you buy 100 at $125. I have faith in [CEO] Alex Gorsky and that company. Best balance sheet in the world."

Hawaiian Holdings: "You know what, I think it's fine, but my favorite is Southwest Air [and CEO] Gary Kelly because they've never lost money. So that's my recommendation."

Henry Schein: "I do like Henry Schein because [CEO Stanley] Bergman's done a great job."

Time Warner Inc.: "Ka-ching, ka-ching, my friend. We've made the money, let's find the next one."

Duke Realty Corp.: "Not the field for me. I'm going to take a pass on it."

Shopify Inc.: "We like Shopify, as long as everyone understands it's really expensive. We've been behind this thing for a long time. It is in nosebleed territory, I will admit that, but it is a very fast-growing, good company."

Ford Motor Company: "Nah, don't buy, don't buy. Nothing there, man."

Adient PLC: "We like the seating suppliers. We think this is a good stock. It turns out to be a lot better than, say, Johnson Controls. And I like the stock and I am still a buyer. By the way, the auto parts companies are holding up very well, just so you know. I'm kind of amazed that they do, given that everyone is so, so worried about auto sales."

Chesapeake Energy Corporation: "My friend, you just went to the casino and I want you to leave the tables and go out and buy a cashmere sweater."