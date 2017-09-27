Early Movers: NKE, MU, TWTR, F, BA, MON, TRVG & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Nike – Nike reported quarterly profit of 57 cents per share compared to consensus estimates of 48 cents. The athletic footwear and apparel maker's revenue was essentially in line, but it did post its slowest quarterly sales growth in almost seven years amid intensifying competition.

Micron Technology – Micron beat estimates by 19 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.02 per share, and the chip maker's revenue also beat forecasts. Micron also gave an upbeat current quarter forecast, aided by a jump in memory chip prices.

Twitter – Twitter said it would begin testing the idea of doubling its current 140-character limit for tweets. It will let a random sample of users send out longer tweets, with the test running for an unspecified period of time in all languages except for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

Amazon.com, Alphabet – Amazon and Alphabet's Google unit are involved in a feud over videos from Google's YouTube unit. Amazon said its Echo Show devices can no longer play YouTube videos because Google has stopped supporting the service.

Ford Motor – Ford announced a partnership with ride-sharing service Lyft involving the deployment of self-driving cars.

Boeing – Boeing won a victory when the Commerce Department imposed anti-subsidy duties on CSeries jets made by Canada's Bombardier. Boeing had accused Canada of unfairly subsidizing the jet.

Monsanto – The agricultural chemical maker is having difficulty convincing weed scientists to attend a summit this week, according to a Reuters report, as it attempts to convince regulators that its dicamba herbicide is safe to use. Monsanto is fighting a number of lawsuits over crop damage linked to dicamba.

Sonic – Sonic may have suffered a credit card breach, with the restaurant chain saying it had been notified of "unusual activity" involving credit cards used for purchasing food.

Trivago – Trivago was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at JPMorgan Chase, which thinks the travel website's shares could be range-bound for a longer period of time than previously expected. JPM cut its price target on the stock to $14 per share from $16.

Cintas – Cintas reported quarterly profit of $1.45 per share, 15 cents above estimates, with revenue also exceeding forecasts. The uniform maker said it was helped significantly by its acquisition of rival GYK services, and has increased its full-year guidance.

Twilio – Twilio's CEO tweeted that the company's technology is powering a new two-way messaging service from Amazon Web Services. Twilio's stock had fallen yesterday on concerns that Amazon's new service could compete with Twilio's offerings.

Hormel – The food maker's chairman, Jeffrey Ettinger, is retiring as of Nov. 20, with CEO Jim Snee adding the chairman's role to his current duties at that time.

Michael Kors – Canaccord Genuity upgraded the luxury goods maker to "buy" from "hold," saying strategic steps implemented by management are now showing signs of traction.