European rail mega-merger is about business not politics, Siemens and Alstom CEOs tell CNBC

Siemens and Alstom's decision to merge their rail operations is about business and not politics, according to the companies' CEOs, despite the deal being framed as a response to China's advancing dominance.

"The rationale is undoubtedly (to do with) business, it's a unique opportunity to create a global leader and a European champion … in a dynamic market," Alstom CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge said. He added the deal would create a "world leader" in the rail business.

"We're combining our forces both in terms expertise … to create this new champion," he said.

Meanwhile, Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser said the deal would make the two companies more competitive and that the merger was a "compelling" deal.