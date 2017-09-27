The richest sport in India just keeps getting richer

An upstart sports league in India is suddenly drawing comparisons with the NBA in the United States and the Premier League in the United Kingdom. And for good reason.

Rupert Murdoch's Star India this month paid $2.55 billion to buy the five-year global media rights of the Indian Premier league (IPL), an annual cricket tournament that in its 10-year history has become one of the richest sporting events in the world.

A glitzy 47-day extravaganza, the IPL is Indian cricket's marquee event. With foreign and Indian players being bought at auctions for eye-popping prices, advertising slots sold at an estimated premium of 250 percent over other TV shows, and Bollywood and corporate heavyweights vying to own a team, the IPL underscores cricket and cricketers' enormous money power in India.

"Cricket has shown especially through the IPL that it defies normal economics," Amrit Mathur, who ran an IPL team for five years, told CNBC.