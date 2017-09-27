Mark Zuckerberg responds to Trump, regrets he dismissed election concerns

Mark Zuckerberg said late Wednesday that President Trump's tweet alleging that Facebook has always been against him is wrong and said the social network was an overall force for good during the 2016 U.S. election campaign.

"Trump says Facebook is against him. Liberals say we helped Trump. Both sides are upset about ideas and content they don't like. That's what running a platform for all ideas looks like," the Facebook CEO said in a post.

Zuckerberg also expressed regret about a comment he made shortly after the election, in which he dismissed concerns that Facebook impacted the campaign as crazy.

"After the election, I made a comment that I thought the idea misinformation on Facebook changed the outcome of the election was a crazy idea. Calling that crazy was dismissive and I regret it. This is too important an issue to be dismissive."

The Senate Intelligence Committee chairman, Richard Burr, said earlier this month he intended to call Facebook to Washington to testify about the impact its political ads may have influenced the campaign.

