PRO Talks: Activist hedge-fund manager Mick McGuire on his favorite stock ideas

Mick McGuire shares his views on investing and his top stock ideas in an exclusive interview for CNBC PRO with Jeff Cox from the sidelines of the Delivering Alpha conference on Sept. 12.

On his firm's Buffalo Wild Wings position:

"There is an operating improvement opportunity for the company at the restaurants the company actually owns and operates," he said.

There is also "an opportunity for the company to unlock a lot of value through a fresh view on what the best mix of franchise restaurants versus company-owned and -operated restaurants should be," the investor added.

McGuire previously worked at Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management before starting his own hedge fund, Marcato Capital Management.

The investor also discusses:

The interview is exclusively for CNBC PRO subscribers.