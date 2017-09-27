    ×

    How one woman is creating $1 billion in sales for the struggling retail industry

    Amber Venz Box, the president and co-founder of RewardStyle, is having a great week.

    Her company helps its network of 16,000 bloggers and influencers make money from driving the eyes and wallets of consumers towards some of the nation's top brands. And new data suggests it's working in a bigger way than she ever expected.

    "RewardStyle is sending the lion's share of referral traffic to the largest retailers in the world," Venz Box tells CNBC's "Squawk Alley." "When you look at Amazon ShopBop, Revolve, Sephora, we're sending the lion's share of traffic to these guys when you look at referrals," she says.

    That is according to data from SimilarWeb, which showed large percentages of referral traffic at the retailers were driven by RewardStyle's influencers: 34 percent at Revolve.com, 24 percent at Amazon's Shopbop.com and 22 percent at Sephora.com, Women's Wear Daily reports.

    Amber Venz Box
    And for luxury retailer Nordstrom, the impact was substantial, says Venz Box, who spoke on Wednesday the Iconic conference presented by Inc. and CNBC.

    "Four out of every five of nordstrom.com's mobile web visits that came from referral traffic were driven by an influencer from the Dallas-based network," according to Women's Wear Daily.

    Overall, RewardStyle has generated over $1 billion in sales globally since the company was founded by Amber Venz Box and her husband in 2011. Instagram topped 800 million daily users this month, only adding to the power of influencers to point you towards what items to buy.

    "We knew we were impacting retail, but this was surprising even for us," Venz Box tells CNBC.

