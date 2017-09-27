How one woman is creating $1 billion in sales for the struggling retail industry

Amber Venz Box, the president and co-founder of RewardStyle, is having a great week.

Her company helps its network of 16,000 bloggers and influencers make money from driving the eyes and wallets of consumers towards some of the nation's top brands. And new data suggests it's working in a bigger way than she ever expected.

"RewardStyle is sending the lion's share of referral traffic to the largest retailers in the world," Venz Box tells CNBC's "Squawk Alley." "When you look at Amazon ShopBop, Revolve, Sephora, we're sending the lion's share of traffic to these guys when you look at referrals," she says.

That is according to data from SimilarWeb, which showed large percentages of referral traffic at the retailers were driven by RewardStyle's influencers: 34 percent at Revolve.com, 24 percent at Amazon's Shopbop.com and 22 percent at Sephora.com, Women's Wear Daily reports.