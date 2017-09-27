    ×

    Roku sets IPO price that values company at $1.3 billion

    • Roku set its IPO price at $14 per share
    • That would give the company a market cap of $1.3 billion when it debuts on Thursday
    • The company was last valued at $992 million in November 2016, according to PitchBook.
    Roku set its IPO price at $14 per share, according to Dow Jones, which would give the video streaming device maker a $1.3 billion stock market value when it debuts on Thursday, CNBC has confirmed.

    Roku filed its IPO prospectus earlier this month. The company generated $199.7 million in revenue during the first six months of this year, a 23 period jump from the same period of 2016. The company's loss over that stretch narrowed to $24.2 million from $33.2 million.

    The 15-year-old company is best known for its video streaming devices that let users access Netflix, Amazon, YouTube and dozens of online channels. Roku will trade on the Nasdaq under the stock ticker "ROKU."

    In November 2016, Roku raised $45 million at a $992 million, according to PitchBook. The company has raised over $200 million in private funding so far.

