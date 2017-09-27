McDonnell, who like Corbyn is known for his far-left views on politics and the economy, is then heard in the recording adding that: "People want to know we are ready and they want to know we have got a response to anything that could happen. Because if we can demonstrate that... that will calm things down as well."

Although the next U.K. election is not scheduled until 2022, a vote could come sooner due to Prime Minister Theresa May's weak position in government following her poor performance in the general election in June.

Meanwhile Labour, which is the largest opposition party in the U.K., did well at the last election, gaining 36 seats in parliament (the majority being won from the ruling Conservative party), making it a potential winner if it can maintain momentum and increase in voter share.

The party is popular with young voters and those in cities, who like Corbyn and McDonnell's policies and promises to scrap tuition fees, renationalize utilities and railways and introduce higher tax for top earners, as well as ending austerity measures that have curbed public spending.

Despite its loyal fan base and backing from the U.K.'s trade unions, however, the party still has a long way to go to convince the larger part of the electorate that is wary that Labour is offering too much of a retrograde and too far-left vision for Britain.