This is how the GOP may pay for its tax plan and it could hit Democrats hardest

President Donald Trump pledged to eliminate "tax breaks and loopholes" that favor the highest earners.



One of the tax breaks that is in the administration's cross hairs would also target Democrats, according to a CNBC analysis.

In a speech in Indianapolis Wednesday, Trump offered broad outlines of the administration's long-awaited tax reform package. But it was short on details on which of the dozens of lucrative tax breaks in the current tax code may be eliminated.

But at Tuesday briefing ahead of Wednesday's formal announcement, a senior White House official signaled that a popular deduction for taxes paid to state and local governments will be eliminated. Doing so would hit Democratic voters hardest, according to IRS data.

The provision at risk is a long-standing rule that lets you deduct from your reported income the money you pay in state and local taxes on income, real estate or sales of big-ticket items.