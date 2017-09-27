Trump's tax reform plan would dramatically lower rates for businesses, some individuals

Republicans will unveil sweeping changes to America's tax code Wednesday in a proposal that dramatically lowers taxes on businesses and many households but remains silent on thorny issues such as how to pay for it all.

The framework—a joint product of the Trump administration and Republican leadership—calls for lowering the corporate rate from 35 to 20 percent. It would also bring down the rate for so-called pass-through businesses to 25 percent; currently, they are taxed under the individual code.

The plan, described to CNBC by multiple sources, would collapse the current seven personal tax brackets to just three: 12, 25 and 35 percent. It eliminates the deduction for state and local taxes, but nearly doubles the standard deduction. The child tax credit also would be substantially increased, though it was unclear by exactly how much.

Those broad brushstrokes were hashed out during months of negotiations between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, National Economic Director Gary Cohn and top Republicans in the House and Senate, a group that has come to be known as the "Big Six." Tax reform has become the clarion call for the party amid rising frustration among conservatives over the failure of the repeal and replace of Obamacare.

"Tax reform is the most important thing we can do to restore confidence to this country, to get jobs and prosperity and that's why we are so singularly focused on getting this done this year," House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Big Six member, said on Tuesday.