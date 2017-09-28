People don't understand 3-D printing well enough to use it, tech CEO says

Manufacturers need to find out more about 3-D printing options: Executive 6 Hours Ago | 02:27

The manufacturing industry could be transformed by 3-D printing, but business owners don't understand the technology, slowing its adoption, according to Adrian Keppler, CEO of industrial technology services player EOS.

"People don't understand it, and they have a hard time understanding what it means for their business," he told CNBC's "The Rundown" on Thursday.

The 3-D technology allows the construction of lightweight parts — a feature that Keppler said could benefit vehicle makers in particular as the auto industry shifts toward electrification, and as more regulators impose emission limits.

"If you print lightweight components by using bionic design, this will help you to reduce the weight of a car or a plane," he said, adding that increases efficiency and reduces emissions.