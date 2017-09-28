    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Re-pounding the table on DowDuPont

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    DowDuPont: "I'm going to re-pound the table right now. There was a guy walking down the stairs with me at the Eagles game last week. He comes down and he says, 'Hey, Cramer, what do I buy?' I said, 'You buy DowDuPont right here because when I see you at the next win, you'll be smiling.'"

    Continental Resources, Inc.: "It's OK. Look, the long term, which has been wrong so far in the short term, but the long term, as I tell ActionAlertsPlus club members, it's Apache, APA, because I still believe in Alpine High and [CEO John] Christmann."

    Anthem: "It's a political story. It went down on politics. Centene went down at the same time, so did UnitedHealth. They are all buys. I like that group very much."

    Pfizer: "You want to hold on to Pfizer's stock. Pfizer's doing a terrific job. I like the company very much. [CEO] Ian Read, always welcome on the show. Pfizer is a buy, buy, buy."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

    Cramer's lightning round: Re-pounding the table on DowDuPont
    Cramer's lightning round: Re-pounding the table on DowDuPont   

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of DowDuPont and Apache.

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DWDP
    ---
    CLR
    ---
    ANTM
    ---
    PFE
    ---
    APA
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...