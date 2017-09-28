Cramer's lightning round: Re-pounding the table on DowDuPont   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

DowDuPont: "I'm going to re-pound the table right now. There was a guy walking down the stairs with me at the Eagles game last week. He comes down and he says, 'Hey, Cramer, what do I buy?' I said, 'You buy DowDuPont right here because when I see you at the next win, you'll be smiling.'"

Continental Resources, Inc.: "It's OK. Look, the long term, which has been wrong so far in the short term, but the long term, as I tell ActionAlertsPlus club members, it's Apache, APA, because I still believe in Alpine High and [CEO John] Christmann."

Anthem: "It's a political story. It went down on politics. Centene went down at the same time, so did UnitedHealth. They are all buys. I like that group very much."

Pfizer: "You want to hold on to Pfizer's stock. Pfizer's doing a terrific job. I like the company very much. [CEO] Ian Read, always welcome on the show. Pfizer is a buy, buy, buy."