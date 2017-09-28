    ×

    Markets

    European stocks seen higher on Trump’s tax plans; BOE’s Carney due to speak

    • The dollar was trading 0.23 percent higher against a basket of foreign currencies on Thursday morning after Trump's tax plans
    • Investors will monitor comments from Brexit negotiators as the fourth round of talks comes to an end

    Markets in Europe are set for a higher open on Thursday morning after President Donald Trump unveiled much-awaited tax plans.

    The FTSE 100 is seen higher by 5 points at 7,314; the CAC 40 is set to start 8 points higher at 5,289 and the DAX 30 is expected to begin the trading day up by 28 points at 12,688.

    Trump announced the biggest tax reform for the U.S. in thirty years on Wednesday, proposing tax cuts for most citizens. However, the plan received some criticism for favoring the wealthier and raised doubts over its impact on the country's deficit. U.S. bond yields jumped on the news and the dollar was trading 0.23 percent higher against a basket of foreign currencies at about 6:00 a.m. London time.

    Meanwhile, South Korean authorities said Thursday that they foresee further provocative actions from neighboring North Korea in mid-October. Asian stocks were mixed on Thursday as a result.

    Back in Europe, investors will monitor comments from Brexit negotiators Thursday afternoon as the fourth round of talks comes to an end. In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel seems closer to forming a government after Wolfgang Schaeuble decided to become president of the parliament and thus allowing another party to take the Finance Ministry.

    Spotify, BoE and data

    In the corporate world, Spotify is reportedly being valued at $16 billion by private traders, which could increase its chances of a flotation in 2018, Reuters reported. Rovio and Pirelli are expected to announce their final IPO pricing Thursday.

    Governor Mark Carney of the Bank of England is due to speak at 9.15 a.m. London time at the bank's 20-year anniversary of independence.

    On the data front, there will be business climate and consumer confidence figures for the euro zone out at 10:00 a.m. London time.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.