While pickup truck prices have been rising, the sticker on Ford's newest F-450 raises the bar to a record high.

The 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited 4X4 will start at $87,100 and will climb to $94,455 for those who select every possible option. Add in tax, title and license fees and some F-450 buyers could wind up paying more than $100,000.

"Super Duty Limited is the most luxurious and advanced heavy-duty pickup truck ever created by Ford for accomplished buyers with appetites for the high life and hard-earned dollars to match," said Todd Eckert, Ford Truck group marketing manager.

What will buyers get for spending as much on a truck as they could on a high-end luxury sedan or sports car?

The capability to tow more than 30,000 pounds wrapped in the latest technology and luxury features like Custom Camelback two-tone leather seats, a premium stitched leather-wrapped steering wheel, along with the armrests and instrument panel.

"Imagine opening the door to your humidor and sinking into your favorite leather lounge chair — that's the sensation new Super Duty Limited inspires," said Ford design manager Aileen Barraza.

While Ford's line-up of high end Super Duty trucks have never been cheap, the pricing of the 2018 F-450 Super Duty Limited 4X4 shows a big increase from the base price of the 2017 F-450.

TrueCar says the sticker price of the current F-450 is $77,761, with the average price paid by buyers topping $73,000. By comparison, the average price paid for all 2017 full-size pickups was $43,387.

Ford says it sees a strong market of drivers willing to step up and pay $90,000 or $100,000 for the new F-450 Super Duty Limited 4x4.

"We created this new truck to answer the call for even more premium choices in the Super Duty range as we see more and more truck customers trending to more premium models," said Eckard.