Middle-income families will see real benefits as a "basic core premise" of the Republican-sponsored tax reform proposal, White House economic advisor Gary Cohn said Thursday.

As an example, Cohn said a family of four with an income of $100,000 a year would see an annual tax savings of about $1,000.

"This is a basic, core premise of our plan. We're committed to it and we're sticking to it," Cohn said at an afternoon news conference.

Cohn said that tax break would up the standard of living for Americans and generate growth.

"If we allow a family to keep another thousand dollars of their income, what does that mean? They can renovate their kitchen, they can buy a new car, they can take their family on vacation, they can increase their lifestyle," he said. "That's what our tax plan has to do."