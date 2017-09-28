Hugh Hefner (1926-2017): Life and times of a publishing legend in pictures

Hugh Hefner, who died this week at age 91, was the iconic and entrepreneurial mastermind behind the Playboy brand and enterprise.
After founding Playboy magazine in 1953, "Hef" built a publishing empire that spanned over 60 years by featuring photos of nude women, the writings of literary luminaries and in-depth interviews, all instrumental in promoting the sexual revolution.
Beyond the magazine, Hefner had an eclectic career that included a chain of Playboy nightclubs across the United States and abroad, a television show called "Playboy After Dark" and countless cameos in feature films and television.
The following are some of the photos that captured the life and times of the quintessential bachelor who lived in the ultimate bachelor pad known as the Playboy Mansion.
The publisher of one of the most controversial magazines in publishing history views photographs in his Chicago office.
Playboy's first issue, in 1953, featured Marilyn Monroe on the cover. She was the only model named "Sweetheart of the Month." Hefner later changed this designation to "Playmate of the Month."
At the 25th anniversary celebration, Hefner is joined by some of his "Playmates" at the Playboy Mansion West.
In this photo taken on Aug. 30, 1970, Hefner puts his arm around girlfriend Barbi Benton after arriving at Paris' Le Bourget Airport with the Playboy jet "Big Bunny."
Hefner opened up a chain Playboy nightclubs and resorts that featured Playboy Bunny cocktail waitresses. The first one was opened in Chicago in 1960, followed by clubs in New York, pictured above in 1962, Boston, Miami, Los Angeles and Dallas and in London, Cancun, Jamaica and Japan.
Playboy Bunnies line up in the Playboy Mansion in Chicago. Hefner is inspecting new fabric for the costumes.
Director Roman Polanski with Hefner and Benton at the premiere of the 1971 film version of "Macbeth." Hefner invested $1.5 million in the production.
Dubbed the ultimate bachelor pad, the home and headquarters of Hefner's publishing empire featured 22 rooms, wine cellar, screening room, outdoor pool with its signature "Grotto," plus a zoo and aviary and tennis courts. Hefner bought the Holmby Hills, California, mansion in 1971 for $1.1 million. The Playboy Mansion was put up for sale in 2011 for $200 million and sold for half that amount in 2016 to the next-door neighbor under the stipulation that Hefner be allowed to remain there until his death. He died there Wednesday.
Hefner (C) is surrounded by girlfriends Sandy and Mandy Bentley and New York Stock Exchange Chairman Richard Grasso (L) and NYSE President William Johnston (R) before Hefner rang the closing bell at the end of the trading day April, 13, 2000.
Hefner (center) arrives at Stansted Airport on June 2, 2011. The photograph is a recreation of a picture originally taken in the 1960's, with ten of the new London Bunnies. Hefner was back in the UK to mark the launch of the new Playboy Club and welcomed back the iconic Playboy Bunny to London after a 30 year absence.
Kendra Wilkinson, Bridget Marquardt, Hefner and Holly Madison. The three former Playboy models starred on the E! reality television show "The Girls Next Door" with Hefner from 2004-2009.
At age 85, Hefner married Crystal Harris, 60 years his junior, during a private ceremony at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve 2012.
Hefner dances with his daughter Christie at her wedding to lawyer Bill Marovitz in 1995. Christie, became president of Playboy Enterprises in 1982 and stepped down as CEO in 2009.
Cooper Hefner with his father and Crystal Hefner at the Playboy Mansion's annual Halloween Bash, Oct. 25, 2014. Cooper Hefner is chief creative officer of Playboy Enterprises.
Hefner will be interred in a mausoleum drawer next to Marilyn Monroe at Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Westwood, California.