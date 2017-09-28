Industry groups are split on how the GOP tax plan will affect the housing market

NAHB CEO: We have to look at tax reform plan holistically 2 Hours Ago | 02:13

Republicans' plan to overhaul the U.S. tax code was outlined in its clearest form to date in an announcement on Wednesday.

Yet even with new details to dissect on how the majority party envisions a simplified federal tax system, the relatively terse tax proposal leaves unclear the effect it will have on different groups of Americans, as well as different industries.

The bifurcated reactions from groups within the housing industry alone offer a clear example.

The National Association of Home Builders heralded the tax plan as "a positive step in the right direction" in a statement on Wednesday.

"By lowering the pass-through rate, the plan will reduce the tax bill of thousands of small businesses and help to spur job and economic growth," NAHB Chairman Granger MacDonald said in the statement.

For homebuilders, the retention of the Low Income Housing Tax Credit and a few small business deductions may very well ameliorate the tax burden on, for instance, the builders of affordable rental housing.