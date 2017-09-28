On October 2nd, the Supreme Court, now at full strength with nine justices, will begin its 2017 term with a number of high profile cases that are likely to impact both Wall Street and Main Street.

The calendar is front loaded with arguments on key business cases involving arbitration law and corporate liability, as well as what legal experts say could be one of the biggest election law cases in decades.

The court calendar is only half full, but has more controversial cases waiting in the wings. Court watchers and legal experts see the return of "5-4" decisions, as a divided court struggles to build consensus—one case at a time.

Recently CNBC broke down a handful of the more important cases on the docket: