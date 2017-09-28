Republicans face 5 big obstacles to success on tax reform

Here are the obstacles that tax reform will face 5 Hours Ago | 01:52

Republicans have powerful incentives to produce on tax reform. Donors want a return on their investment, voters want their team to win, and leaders want to keep their majorities.

Yet they also face big obstacles. Just as they've failed to repeal and replace Obamacare, Republicans could fumble on taxes despite controlling both the White House and Congress.

Here are some major reasons for doubt: