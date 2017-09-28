Tax cut prospects are set to fire up earnings growth and the markets

We haven't even started third-quarter earnings season, and already the debate focuses on what could be called peak earnings.

Is this the top for the cycle of rising earnings that began last year?

Not yet, and you can partly thank the renewed prospects for tax cuts. The markets took a leg up to historic highs late in the day Wednesday as the House Freedom Caucus endorsed the GOP tax plan.

Here's what's going on:

Earnings have been growing through 2017, after a six-quarter period in 2015 and 2016 of negative earnings. Not surprisingly, this was a period when the market traded sideways or down.

Earnings are still growing in the third quarter, but at a slightly slower rate. Overall earnings for the S&P 500 are expected to grow 6.2 percent, a bit slower than the 15.3 percent in the first quarter and 12.3 percent in the second quarter.

S&P Earnings Growth in 2017



Q117: up 15.3 percent

Q217: up 12.3 percent

Q317 (est.): up 6.2 percent

Q417 (est.): up 12.2 percent



Source: Thomson Reuters

Why the slowdown? Some of the sectors that had big moves higher are hitting tougher comparisons, principally energy and tech stocks. Energy, for example, bottomed in the second quarter of last year and had a huge boost in the second quarter of this year, so the comparisons are tougher.