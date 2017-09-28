White House launches internal investigation of senior aides' use of private email accounts

President Donald Trump's administration has launched an internal probe into the use of private e-mail accounts on the White House server by senior aides, Politico reported late on Thursday, citing four officials familiar with the matter.

Officials will be searching for emails related to government business, Politico said, citing the unnamed officials. Accounts will also be checked for any content relevant to the ongoing Russia investigation by Congress and special counsel Robert Mueller, the report said.

The private email domain of Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner were of particular interest, the report said, citing two officials.

Earlier this week, both Politico and the New York Times reported, citing sources, that White House aides regularly used personal devices for official business, while at least six close advisers to Trump occasionally used private email addresses.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a statement on Monday, noting that personnel had been given instructions on the proper handling of electronic communications, including using official email for all government-related work.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment, which was sent outside office hours.

