    Twitter details how Russian-linked accounts bought $270,000 of ads during election

    • Twitter has released a statement explaining how accounts affiliated with Russia Today paid to promote news stories, which may have been attempts to influence the election.
    • The company has turned details over to Congress.
    Jack Dorsey is CEO of both Twitter and Square
    Teresa Kroeger | Getty Images
    Twitter sold more than $270,000 of ads to Russia-linked accounts during the 2016 election, the company said Thursday, further detailing the extent of potential foreign influence that's spurred Senate investigations and calls for greater regulation.

    Twitter accounts affiliated with Russia Today, an outlet with "strong links" to the Russian government," promoted more than 1,800 tweets that "definitely or potentially targeted the U.S. market," the company saidin a statement.

    Thursday Twitter turned over "a round-up of ads" from Russia-linked accounts targeted to the U.S. market, the statement said.

    "We are concerned about violations of our Terms of Service and U.S. law with respect to interference in the exercise of voting rights," the statement said. "During the 2016 election, we removed Tweets that were attempting to suppress or otherwise interfere with the exercise of voting rights, including the right to have a vote counted, by circulating intentionally misleading information."

    Read the full statement here.

