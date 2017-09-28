US Treasurys lower on Trump’s tax plans; jobless claims to be released

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Thursday morning on monetary policy comments and plans to overhaul the tax system.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.3461 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.8975 percent.

James Bullard, St. Louis Fed President, said Wednesday that the Federal Reserve doesn't need to increase rates soon because the economy is still moving at a slow pace and inflation is set to remain low.