    US Treasurys lower on Trump’s tax plans; jobless claims to be released

    • James Bullard, St. Louis Fed President, said Wednesday that the Federal Reserve doesn't need to increase rates soon because the economy is still moving at a slow pace and inflation is set to remain low
    • Investors will be watching out new jobless claims out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Thursday morning on monetary policy comments and plans to overhaul the tax system.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.3461 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.8975 percent.

    At the same time, President Donald Trump announced the biggest tax reform for the U.S. in thirty years on Wednesday, proposing tax cuts for most citizens. Though the plan received some criticism for favoring the wealthier and raised doubts over its impact on the country's deficit, the news have been positive for yields.

    On the data front, investors will be watching out new jobless claims out at 8:30 a.m. ET. There will also be revised GDP (gross domestic product) figures for the second quarter of the year and international trade in goods numbers, also at 8:30 a.m. ET.

    Thursday will also see the U.S. Treasury auctioning $28 billion in seven-year notes.

    In oil markets, prices were slightly higher on growing tensions in Iraq. Brent crude traded at around $58.40 a barrel on Thursday morning, up 0.8 percent, while U.S. crude was being sold at $52.74 a barrel, up by more than 1 percent.

