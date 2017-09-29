2017 Range Rover Supercharged review: A status symbol

Forget the faded fad of Priuses, Volts, and Teslas. Ignore the showoff in his bright blue Lamborghini, the boxer in a convoy of Rolls Royces. Because there's really only one king car of the Hollywood elite, and it's the Range Rover.

No other car has become such a fixture of wealth and style. Post up on Rodeo Drive and you'll see scores of the British dreadnoughts cruising through the palm-lined boulevard, the steadfast companion of wealthy buyers with no need to show off.

Proponents say the Range Rover is more powerful than a battleship, as luxurious as a night at the Ritz and as capable as a boy scout.

I borrowed one from Land Rover for a week to find out whether it lives up to the hype.