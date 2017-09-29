    ×

    Cramer's lightning round: Why I'm concerned about RPM International

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    RPM International: "I'm concerned. Frank Mitsch put out a note from Wells [Fargo]. He's the best there is. He's saying maybe we've got to be careful about the quarter coming next week, so I'm going to subscribe to his view."

    General Dynamics: "I say buy, buy, buy! One of my favorites. Right now, Raytheon's my No. 1, though. I've got to tell you, I think Raytheon's terrific."

    MasTec Inc.: "It's part of the big rebuild for the hurricane, so that's why it went up a lot. I think it can go further too, though."

    Commercial Metals Company: "Yeah, it's a good company. Commercial Metals is a very good company. I've followed it from when I was a hedge fund manager. I like your choice. It's good. I do worry about Nucor's quarter, as I told members of the ActionAlertsPlus.com club."

    Altria Group Inc.: "It now yields 4 percent. This is exactly when I would come in to buy the stock of Altria."

    Ultra Clean Holdings: "It's a red-hot stock. It's good. I'm going to say that, you know what, as good as that is, I would go with Applied Materials or Lam [Research]."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Nucor.

