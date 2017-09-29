Watch: President Donald Trump addresses the National Association of Manufacturers

[The stream is slated to start at 11:25AM, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Friday is addressing a meeting of the National Association of Manufacturers in Washington D.C.

The speech comes just two days after Trump and congressional Republicans released a sweeping new framework for tax reform, which consisted of massive cuts to marginal tax rates for both individuals and businesses.

For businesses, including many of the NAM members in the audience, the tax reform plan includes a slashing of the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent. It also caps at 25 percent the taxes on what's known as pass-through income, which is individual income from a sole proprietorship business or a partnership.

The tax reform plan would also, for a five-year period, permit businesses to immediately write off the cost of new equipment they purchase, rather than writing off costs over the life of the equipment.

Earlier in the week, Trump called the tax plan a once in a lifetime opportunity to reform the nation's tax code.