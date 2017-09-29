Honeywell not expected to spin off its aerospace business, sources say

Honeywell is not expected to spin-off its aerospace business, sources told CNBC's David Faber, and an announcement could be made in the next two weeks.

Earlier this year activist investor Daniel Loeb pushed Honeywell to shed the business to boost shareholder value by an estimated $20 billion and make it an industrial growth company focused on automation and productivity.

Aerospace is the conglomerate's largest segment, representing 40 percent of annual sales. Shares are up 21 percent this year but fell 0.2 percent in morning trading on Friday.