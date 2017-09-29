Consumer sentiment declines more than expected in September

Consumer confidence declined more than expected in September, after hitting a seven-month high in August.

The consumer sentiment index, a survey of consumers by The University of Michigan, hit 95.1 in September in a final reading Friday, which was lower than expected. Economists polled by Reuters anticipated a reading of 95.3 for the month.

In August the index returned to near peak levels recorded earlier in 2017, hitting 96.8 in the final recording in August.

The index measures 500 consumers' attitudes on future economic prospects, in areas such as personal finances, inflation, unemployment, government policies and interest rates.

