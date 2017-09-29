Buying a car can be an exercise in frustration — but Shift wants to make it seamless and stress-free.

The virtual used car dealership is looking to disrupt the auto purchasing process in a few ways, which include delivering cars for on-demand test drives that customers ordered online, and helping finance loans from a smartphone.

This on-demand business model is all part of Shift's push to ameliorate the car buying experience and make it as easy as buying something online from Amazon. It's part of an increasingly competitive landscape that includes names like Vroom and Carvana, which went public in the spring and is valued at around $2 billion.

In order to break into and stay ahead in the trillion dollar used car market, Shift relies heavily on technology and convenience. The company will bring a car for a test drive directly to a home, office, or anywhere that is most convenient for the potential buyer.

While Shift's focus was on removing the hassle of physical dealerships, the startup recognizes that cars are one of the most expensive purchases people will ever make, and is attempting to bring the benefits of a traditional test drive to the modern consumer, CEO George Arison explained to CNBC recently.

"Our on-demand test drive is our competitive advantage," Arison said. "Data shows that nearly 90 percent of consumers want a test drive before purchasing a car, which makes complete sense… Customers want to touch, feel, smell and drive a car before agreeing to buy it."

Arison's own car buying experience inspired him to find an easier way and establish the startup, which has raised over $110 million from a wide range of investors that include Goldman Sachs, DFJ Capital and even BMW.

"It started by not being able to get a loan for a car I wanted to buy out from a lease," Arison told CNBC. "I went to four banks and all of them rejected me, saying I had to go to a dealer. I finally went to a dealer, and the same banks that had rejected me, then gave me a loan."

Through his own experience, Arison learned about indirect and direct loans and got a sense of how the traditional used car space was for consumers.