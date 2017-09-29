The rich are gaining a larger slice of the world’s wealth, research says

The world's wealthiest look poised to get even richer.

A new report by global consultancy Capgemini found wealth among millionaires grew by a record 8 percent last year to $63.5 trillion. Much of that growth was driven by ultra-high net worth individuals, those with $30 million or more in investable assets.

The report is the latest research underlining the idea that the wealthiest households in the world are increasingly capturing a larger share of global wealth.

A June report from The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) found there were 17.9 million households with at least $1 million in investable assets in 2016. Those millionaires, accounting for 1 percent of households in the world, own 45 percent of total private global wealth.

Anna Zakrzewski, a partner at BCG, said the share of wealth held by millionaires is growing. BCG expects millionaires will own half of total global private wealth by 2021, up from roughly one-third 10 years ago.

"The millionaire households are growing almost twice as fast as the affluent segment," Zakrzewski said.