President Donald Trump's response to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico drew new scorn and outrage on Saturday, after the president lambasted the mayor of San Juan for "poor leadership" after she begged for more help.

In a series of early morning posts on Twitter, Trump lashed out at Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who a day earlier said officials were "killing us with the inefficiencies" in the effort to recover from Hurricane Maria.

Although she did not name Trump directly, the federal government's assistance to the island has been widely criticized, particularly after Maria laid siege to Puerto Rico's already fraying infrastructure.

Trump, however, hammered "poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help." Trump, who said he would visit the ravaged island this week, has vowed to pull out all the stops to help the commonwealth recover, and congratulated the efforts of the military and Puerto Rico's first responders.