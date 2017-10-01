What it's like to grow 100,000 carats of real diamonds in a lab

In Silicon Valley, where seemingly anything can be produced in a lab, so can diamonds.

Diamond Foundry recently opened a new diamond lab in South San Francisco that will produce 100,000 carats a year. By using technology to mimic the natural environment for diamond formation, the quality of lab-made gems has improved to the point that, to the naked eye, they are indistinguishable from mined diamonds.



Martin Roscheisen, the co-founder of Diamond Foundry, said the company has been doubling revenue every quarter as more traditional diamond retailers take notice of lab-grown diamonds.



"What we've seen is a real sea change in the industry since we started," Roscheisen said. "We now are seeing some of the largest jewelry manufacturers in the world approach us."