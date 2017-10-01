Kudlow: Trump has an incentive-packed tax plan like JFK and Reagan

Much as President Donald Trump did in his command performance before the U.N. when he took back control of U.S. foreign policy, the president has now seized and energized the tax-cut issue.

Almost daily, he is pounding away on the themes of faster economic growth and more take-home pay, arguing that his plan will make America's economy great again.

This is 'Trumpian' leadership at its best.

"Under my administration," Trump told the National Association of Manufacturers last week, "the era of economic surrender is over."

The highlights of Trump's plan are as follows: It would slash large and small business tax rates, double the standard deduction for middle-income folks, make the whole tax code simpler by eliminating unnecessary deductions, repeal the death tax, and end the alternative minimum tax.

As usual, Democrats say the president's plan is a hand-out to the rich. But in a recent speech in Indianapolis, Trump asked: Why can't this be a bipartisan tax cut bill? He even quoted Democrat John F. Kennedy, who said, "The right kind of tax cut at the right time . . . is the most effective measure that this government could take to spur our economy forward."

He also reminded his audience that President Reagan's tax cuts were passed with significant bipartisan majorities.

But today's Democrats have written JFK's tax story out of the history books (never mind Reagan's).

Key tax-writing committees are now polishing the Trump plan, fine-tuning it to pass the Senate with 51 votes. However, there are a couple of key points that need clarifying.

The argument that the U.S. is doomed to 2 percent or less growth – commonly called "secular stagnation" – no matter what we do in terms of tax policy, is nonsense.

During the JFK era, across-the-board tax cuts produced annual growth above 5 percent. And after tax cuts were fully implemented in 1983, real growth averaged 4.6 percent for the remainder of Reagan's presidency.